Flash flood watches, warnings up across Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Flash Flood Watch is up for most of the Tri-State until noon Thursday.
Widespread rain that will be heavy at times and thunderstorms are slowing your morning commute.
There also is a risk for high water on roads due to rain both Thursday and Wednesday.
The Flash Flood Watch includes Hamilton, Clermont and Brown counties in southwest Ohio, Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, and Kenton counties in northern Kentucky and Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland in southeastern Indiana.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued just before 8 a.m. for portions of Brown, Adams and Highland County until 11:15 a.m. That’s where 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in the last two days.
Avoid low-lying areas, and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses.
The rain is hitting some communities hard in Clermont County.
High water shut down Ohio 125 near Starling Road in Bethel and Ohio 133 near Poplar Ridge, dispatchers say.
A deputy with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and Bethel police and fire crews responded to Ohio 125, and a deputy is blocking traffic at Ohio 133, they said.
A tree also is down on U.S. 52 and Bear Creek Road in the village of Shiloh.
Crews also responded to reports of flooding basements in the 2600 block of State Route 133 and the 2500 block of Bethel New Richmond Road.
Most of the rain will move east by lunchtime. Your evening commute is expected to be dry.
Humidity will be high again with a high around 83 degrees.
There’s a slight chance of showers late Thursday night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 61.
The mugginess will take a break Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.
The entire weekend will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs around 80 degrees.
