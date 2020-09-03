Former Ohio house speaker pleads not guilty to alleged bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/FOX19) - The former speaker of the Ohio House has pleaded not guilty to a federal corruption charge stemming from an alleged bribery scheme.
Republican Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two aging nuclear plants.
Householder entered the not guilty plea during a brief hearing Thursday before a federal magistrate judge.
The former speaker said Wednesday in his first public comments that he is innocent and expects to be exonerated.
He’s represented by two Cleveland attorneys.
