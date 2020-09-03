Gatlinburg Skylift Park’s new attraction to give ’unique Smokey Mountain experience’

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (FOX19) - A new attraction offering a scenic view of the Smokey Mountian is set to open this Fall.
The Gatlinburg SkyTrail will follow the contours and slope of Crockett Mountain as it connected both sides of the SkyBridge, the park website explains.
“From the trail, you’ll have great views of the world-famous SkyBridge and be able to fully appreciate the length and height of the bridge, with the Great Smoky Mountains towering in the distance. The trail can be walked in either direction, with the east side constructed of a wooden boardwalk and the west side a paved pathway. The full length of the SkyTrail is an enjoyable experience for adults and kids alike.”
The park says on their website the SkyTrail will expand later to include covered rest areas.
The Gatlinburg SkyTrail opens to the public this Fall.
