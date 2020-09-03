Heavy rain tapers Thursday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Flash flood watches continue to drop across the area, as the heaviest rain continues to taper into early afternoon. High water will still be a concern in some areas especially east and south of Cincinnati, as the rain drains off.
Look for a high of 82 degrees, with a mainly dry but humid Thursday evening.
After a passing shower overnight the front moves through and we clear it out with low humidity and sunshine on your Friday. Daytime highs Friday will be around 78 degrees, then sunny and nice through the Labor Day weekend with highs in the low 80′s.
