Hoxworth and Red Bike team up to offer free rides around town

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hoxworth Blood Center is partnering with Red Bike to increase donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a seasonal need for blood.
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Labor Day weekend, everyone who donates blood at any of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will receive a free Red Bike day pass.
”Summertime is a historically difficult time for blood banks across the country, and with a recent increase in organ transplants and traumas in local hospitals, Hoxworth has an urgent need for blood products,” Cara Nicolas, Associate Director of Public Relations for Hoxworth, said.
As part of the two-month blood drive, 50 Red Bikes will feature messaging about donating at Hoxworth Blood Center.
The Hoxworth Bikes will be spread throughout Red Bike’s network of 58 stations in Cincinnati, Covington, Newport, and Bellevue.
In addition, Red Bike is working with Hoxworth to plan a “Bike for Blood Day” where cyclists can ride to the Hoxworth Mobile Donation Center and Red Bike staff will watch people’s bikes while they donate.
”The pandemic has made it more important than ever to donate blood and help save lives,” said Jason Barron, Executive Director of Red Bike. “Red Bike is so happy to partner with Hoxworth and help recruit people to volunteer to help keep our community healthy. We want to encourage everyone to hop on a bike, red or otherwise, and pedal to your nearest donor center to do your part so we can all get through this together.”
Every five minutes, someone in the greater Cincinnati region needs blood. Hoxworth needs 450 donations a day to meet the demand for blood at our area hospitals. Every blood donation can save three lives.
Donors who receive a free Red Bike day pass can redeem it by downloading the Red Bike app, BCycle, and scanning the QR code on the coupon they receive.
The day pass is good for unlimited 2-hour bike rides for 24 hours after it is activated. Bikes must be docked every two-hours at one of Red Bike’s 58 stations to reset the clock and avoid overage fees.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.