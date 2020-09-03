Kenton County schools distributing thousands of meals to students

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Kenton County School District is taking steps to make sure children get the nutrition they need even while students learn outside the classroom.
Kenton County Schools distributed 2,000 meals for pickup in the first week just as the USDA recently extended its free-meal program for children.
Meals are still available for pickup, and starting Thursday the district starts delivery service.
Anyone 18 or younger is eligible regardless of whether that child is enrolled in Kenton County Schools.
Meals will be provided at no cost, but they need to be pre-ordered every week by 3 p.m. Friday for pickup the following week.
Meals being delivered starting Thursday only need to be ordered once.
The district will provide five breakfast meals and five lunch meals at a time.
Elizabeth Hord, Student Nutrition Director for Kenton County Schools, said 8,000 meals are projected to be distributed by the end of next week.
“Day after day, people are showing up to make these meals, provide these meals for our kids,” Hord said. “Most people are staying at home and cafeteria workers are showing up and providing some sort of normalcy to these families during a pandemic.”
Additionally, she expressed how important it is to provide the delivery option since some families may not have transportation to get to the pickup sites.
Pickup locations and times for the 17 sites can be found online.
