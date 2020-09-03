Loveland police investigate after rumor of threat of a weapon at school, none found

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) - Loveland police are investigating “a conflict between students at Loveland City Schools,” according to a post on their Facebook page.
“We have not found any evidence that a gun was actually brought to school nor any evidence any student involved has access to a gun,” police wrote.
They are requesting anyone with information contact them Lt. Kevin Corbett at 583-3000.
Loveland City Schools Superintendent Amy Crouse wrote in a Facebook post there was a rumor on social media there was a threat of a weapon at one of the schools.
“Our administrative team and our SRO from the Loveland Police Department investigated this situation. There was no weapon and no threats made at any of our schools,” she wrote. “The rumor stemmed from an argument between students outside of school. This situation has been addressed by our Loveland Middle School administrators.”
We have requests for comment and more details from Loveland Police Chief Sean Rahe and the superintendent.
