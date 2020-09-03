Madeira sends entire grade to remote learning following positive COVID-19 test

MADEIRA, Ohio (FOX19) - All eighth-grade students at Madeira City Schools will be transitioned to remote learning beginning Friday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from Superintendent Kenji Matsudo sent to parents and students Thursday.
The goal is to return to regular learning per the district’s RESTART Madeira plan Monday, Sept. 21. The district returned to classes Aug. 27 with a full 5-day, in-person learning plan and a remote option.
Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman notified district staff, parents and students of the positive test in a letter Thursday.
The student is under isolation, Matsudo says.
Working with HCPC, the district performed contact tracing to identify those who were within 6 ft. of the person for more than 15 minutes. Some 29 eighth-graders were identified as close contacts and are beginning a 14-day quarantine, Matsudo says.
The contacts were confined to the eighth grade, he adds.
The district consulted with HCPH on the decision to send the entire grade to remote instruction.
Matsudo says only those students identified as close contacts need to stay home and refrain from participating in extracurriculars.
