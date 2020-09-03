MISSING: Woman with Dementia missing from Montgomery County

Hester Rooks, 78, has Dementia and might be in a Cadillac SVU. (Source: WXIX)
September 3, 2020

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Your help is needed to find a missing woman who has Dementia.

Hester Janet Rooks, 78, left her home in Moraine on Monday and has not returned, according to the Moraine Police Department.

Rooks is described as:

  • 5′02″ tall
  • 130lbs
  • Gray hair
  • Blue eyes

The vehicle she might be in is a silver 2004 Cadillac SRX with OH plate number GXZ1969, police said.

Anyone with information on her location or the vehicle should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

