MISSING: Woman with Dementia missing from Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Your help is needed to find a missing woman who has Dementia.
Hester Janet Rooks, 78, left her home in Moraine on Monday and has not returned, according to the Moraine Police Department.
Rooks is described as:
- 5′02″ tall
- 130lbs
- Gray hair
- Blue eyes
The vehicle she might be in is a silver 2004 Cadillac SRX with OH plate number GXZ1969, police said.
Anyone with information on her location or the vehicle should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.