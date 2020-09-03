New Miami firefighter seriously hurt in crash released from hospital: ’I’ve been blessed’

New Miami Fire Department host fundraiser for firefighter involved in head-on collision
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 3, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 5:55 AM

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County firefighter seriously injured in a head-on crash is out of the hospital and recovering with family.

New Miami firefighters shared the new development about one of their own, Dustin “Dusty” Cook, on the department’s Facebook page late Tuesday.

Up Date from Dusty. I just wanted to thank everyone for the support and prayers! I got discharged today...

Posted by New Miami Fire Dept on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Last week, New Miami firefighters hosted a fundraiser to help Cook pay his mounting medical bills as a result of an Aug. 22 crash on Stahlheber Road near Gene Avenue. His 9-year-old son was in the car with him at the time but is fine.

Cook had his spleen removed and was on a ventilator at one point,according to updates fire officials shared on Facebook.

Posted by New Miami Fire Dept on Saturday, August 29, 2020

According to the New Miami Fire Department, Cook’s vehicle struck a driver who had been drinking.

FOX19 NOW is working to obtain the crash report from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and will update this story once we do.

[ New Miami Firefighter injured after head-on crash, family says ]

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.