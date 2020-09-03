New Miami firefighter seriously hurt in crash released from hospital: ’I’ve been blessed’

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County firefighter seriously injured in a head-on crash is out of the hospital and recovering with family.
New Miami firefighters shared the new development about one of their own, Dustin “Dusty” Cook, on the department’s Facebook page late Tuesday.
Last week, New Miami firefighters hosted a fundraiser to help Cook pay his mounting medical bills as a result of an Aug. 22 crash on Stahlheber Road near Gene Avenue. His 9-year-old son was in the car with him at the time but is fine.
Cook had his spleen removed and was on a ventilator at one point,according to updates fire officials shared on Facebook.
According to the New Miami Fire Department, Cook’s vehicle struck a driver who had been drinking.
FOX19 NOW is working to obtain the crash report from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and will update this story once we do.
