2 people found dead in basement after possible murder-suicide, police say

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people, who were found with fatal gunshots in a basement, might have been killed in a murder-suicide, according to Norwood Police.
Officers were called to a home in the 5300 block of Hunter Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a dead person, the news release from police explained.
When the officers arrived at the home, police say they found Jessica England, 32, and William Waters, 45, both dead.
England and Waters died from what police said are apparent gunshot wounds.
This incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to Norwood Police.
