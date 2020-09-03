3rd highest day of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kentucky at 906

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday reported 906 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths across Kentucky. It is the third-highest day of confirmed cases in the state since the outbreak began in March.
“I do have a concern, it means more and more people are out there that have the virus,”
During his daily state media briefing, Beshear said that in the Commonwealth, there have now been 50,885 total cases of the coronavirus that has killed more than 185,000 people in the United States per the CDC.
Kentucky’s death toll now stands at 976.
The state’s positivity rate is 4.53%, which Beshear said is a good sign as the number of tests administered continues to rise. The governor reported more than 900,000 tests have been conducted in the state.
Currently, 568 people are in a hospital being treated for the coronavirus, and 132 are in intensive care.
Of the new cases, 124 are under the age of 18. In K-12 schools, 273 active cases are among students and 102 are among faculty.
Beshear reiterated the importance of keeping gatherings small and wearing masks over the Labor Day weekend, especially as people gather for Kentucky Derby celebrations.
“If you are inside, you ought to be wearing a mask,” the governor said. “Spread out as far as you possibly can. If you are outside and can stay six feet apart, you don’t have to have the mask on.”
Beshear said no one should expect restaurants and bars in the Commonwealth to open back up at full capacity anytime soon.
“I don’t see us sitting at 100% of restaurant capacity until we have a vaccine... They’re working really hard on the vaccine. I think it’s going to be a great success story, I just don’t think it’s going to happen in the next two months,” he said.
For additional information on the state coronavirus response and to view case statistics, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Watch the Thursday media briefing below.
