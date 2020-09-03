SPCA Cincinnati welcomes displaced pets from Gulf Coast

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - All across the Gulf Coast, pets have become homeless due to hurricanes and tropical storms. Some of the unclaimed pets recently arrived in Cincinnati.
Family pets are a common victim of natural disasters; they get left behind when homeowners evacuate and sometimes they never get reunited.
“We’re so excited because this is the second time partnering across state lines with another humane society to save lives,” SPCA Cincinnati PIO Nyketa Gaffney said.
More than a dozen dogs and cats just arrived in Cincinnati after making the trip from Atlanta. These pets became displaced from their families due to Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco.
“We really stress the importance of having your animal micro-chipped so that you can connect to your animal,” said Gaffney, “Because we can connect you with your pet no matter where you are in the world.”
In addition to having your pet micro-chipped, the best thing to do is to have a plan. If you live in an area that’s prone to natural disasters, make sure you know where to take your pet if you have to evacuate.
Local animal shelters post pictures of the pets online hoping they can reconnect with their families. But those shelters then become full with homeless, unclaimed pets that end up in places like Cincinnati.
And if you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, you need to be a little patient.
The SPCA will go over all of the medical information on these dogs and cats, observe their behavior and temperament and make sure nobody will claim these pets before they can be adopted.
“Last time [we rescued pets], it took about two weeks,” explained Gaffney. “Just want to make sure their health is up to par, the babies are well taken care of and that they are at a level where they can be adopted out. So we ask for about two weeks but it could be sooner!”
