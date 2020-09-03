West End woman says she’s forced to move due to gun violence: ’Every day I’m terrified’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati has seen more than 350 shootings so far in 2020. If the violence continues, the city could have a record-breaking amount of homicides in 2020.
Many have had enough, including a woman who says the shootings have forced her to move from her West End apartment.
Mable Whatley says she’s living in a constant state of fear. She says one night a bullet came through her window, inches away from her and her 2-year-old son.
That, Whatley explains, is when she knew she had to go.
“I was terrified,” she told FOX19 NOW Thursday. “I was scared. I’m still scared to this day, still ducking anytime I hear loud noises or anything.”
Whatley says the gun violence in that part of the city is “horrible” and that she no longer feels safe in her apartment.
“They shot up two of my vehicles,” she recalled of the same shooting that narrowly missed her and her son.
“I grabbed my baby and laid on the ground, just praying, all I could do was pray that we didn’t get hit, that’s all I could do... it’s just traumatizing, I can tell you that. Now I just feel like something’s going to come through the window and hit us.”
Right now Whatley says she and her son spend the majority of their time in the back of the aprtment.
“Every day I’m just terrified and ducking and not knowing what to do,” she said. “We don’t come in the living room anymore.”
Whatley says she contacted her building’s owner, Poah Communities, and asked to be transferred. The national nonprofit tells FOX19 NOW her request was granted as soon as they learned it was a security concern.
“It’s just horrible living here,” she said. “I can’t wait to move. I can’t wait to move.”
Whatley says Poak Communities told her they will have her in a new home within 5-7 business days.
