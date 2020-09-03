Will COVID-19 vaccine really be ready Nov. 1? UC doctors doubtful

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One day after the CDC told states Tuesday to prepare for a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1, the experts heading Cincinnati’s own vaccine trials say that timeline likely isn’t realistic.
Robert Frenck, MD, is medical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. He is leading Children’s vaccine trial.
Frenck says participants are still waiting to receive their first injections in phase 3 of that trial. He adds his team won’t be finished giving participants both doses, whether vaccine or placebo, until late October.
Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC College of Medicine, is co-investigator of a separate UC vaccine trial.
Fichtenbaum says the trial is on a similar timeline as the Children’s trial.
Both doctors tempered expectations about a vaccine being ready by Nov. 1.
“To be able to have the studies end early, by early November, I think that would be very optimistic,” Frenck said.
“My concern is that we just start rolling this out and say, ‘Give it to all these people,’ and we really haven’t done all the careful analysis to know who’s going to benefit the most,” added Fichtenbaum.
Republican Congressman Brad Wenstrup, a podiatrist, told FOX19 NOW the CDC is simply having states prepare for a rollout if the science says it’s safe.
“Be prepared by November 1st. Have your plans in place, because whether it’s December 1st, or January 1st, we want you to be ready to go,” said Wenstrup.
Fichtenbaum agrees being prepared is the right move.
“I think having those discussions beforehand and getting a plan in place sound great and I think we have to make societal decisions about who we want to vaccinate first,” he said.
Frenck broke down a scenario for early use of the vaccine.
“The more likely thing about having availability of vaccine to the public would be either through an emergency-use authorization or an expanded use authorization,” he said, explaining the former would result in the vaccine being given to a small group of high-risk people.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.