Amid calls for police reform, Cincinnati officers sue their union to have say in legal counsel

They also are “suffering irreparable harm because they are being forced to use FOP counsel selected on the basis of personal friendships with members of the Executive Board rather than the quality of legal services provided, Lazarus fails to represent FOP members diligently and competently in labor contract negotiations, employment discipline matters, civil rights litigation, and workers’ compensation matters, and they are losing thousands of dollars for lost detail work, lost overtime, attorneys’ fees incurred in workers’ compensation claims, and lost income caused by unnecessarily extended time on restricted duty. Denying Plaintiffs and the other FOP members the opportunity to vote on the FOP counsel of their choosing is clearly a corrupt departure from the lawful administration of the FOP pursuant to its governing documents.