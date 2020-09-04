Amid calls for police reform, Cincinnati officers sue their union to have say in legal counsel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dispute within the Cincinnati police union over their legal representation landed in court this week.
It comes at a time when officers locally and nationally are under heightened scrutiny and calls for reform.
Ten members of the Cincinnati Police Department who belong to Queen City Lodge No. 69, Fraternal Order of Police, filed a class-action lawsuit Thursday against the FOP and President Sgt. Dan Hils.
The officers suing, along with other unnamed FOP members, contend they are entitled to vote on who defends them when they are accused of wrongdoing and who helps to negotiate their contracts.
They allege in their suit the FOP’s executive board denied them the right to make that decision by keeping their longtime attorney, Steve Lazarus, and his firm, Lazarus and Lewis.
“Now more than ever with calls to defund police departments and what is essentially an attack on law enforcement up, down, right, left, front and center, it’s important to the police officers that they have competent legal representation, " said Christopher Wiest, one of the lawyers representing the officers who filed suit.
The officers suing requested and received a temporary restraining order Thursday that prohibits the FOP executive board from retaliating against them and other FOP members for filing the lawsuit by kicking them out of the union.
“Upon learning of Plaintiffs’ intentions, the FOP Executive Board, in a mob-style tactic, is threatening retaliation (in the form of expulsion and/or suspension from the FOP) against any member that participates in this litigation,” the lawsuit states. “The Court must act immediately to prevent any such unlawful retaliation by the FOP against its members.”
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman signed the order Thursday afternoon after the first judge on the case, Jody Luebbers, recused herself.
Next, Wiest is seeking a preliminary injunction to force the union to hold a vote allowing the rank and file to decide which lawyer will represent them. That hearing date is expected to be set next week.
We reached out to Hils and Lazarus for comment.
Hils declined.
Lazarus’s office is closed Friday, and his cell phone voice mail is full and unable to accept messages, according to recordings on both lines.
When we texted him seeking comment, we received this response: “Sorry, I can’t talk right now.”
Hils and other union members have said in recent months they think officers need more vigorous legal representation, especially now amid calls nationally and here for police reform and defunding of police departments.
Hils supported the FOP going with Zachary Gottesman at Gottesman & Associates and Cincinnati’s former deputy city attorney, Peter Stackpole.
But the FOP’s executive board disagreed. After Gottesman and Stackpole visited with officers at the various districts during roll calls to present their legal plan, the FOP executive board voted in July to approve Lazarus’ contract for 18 months.
They also disqualified Stackpole and Gottesman, who have been involved in a lawsuit against the FOP, from ever serving as union legal counsel.
Later that month, a vote was taken among other union members during an FOP meeting on a motion to reverse those decisions and to allow officers department-wide to vote and decide legal counsel, according to the suit.
“In a calculated and deliberate maneuver to prolong the meeting and delay the vote on the motion, numerous retired FOP members and cronies of Lazarus employed parliamentary tricks, made frivolous motions and gave lengthy speeches so that active duty FOP members that worked third shift and predominantly supported the notion had to leave the meeting,” the suit reads.
Before the vote, about 65 active duty FOP members had to leave for work.
“After the prolonged discussion period, there was a vote by the FOP members on the motion which counted as a clear majority of those voting in favor of the motion,” the suit states, later noting that “Contrary to Robert’s Rules of Order, the FOP determined the motion failed because the votes in favor of the Motion were less than 50% of the number of FOP members that signed in at the beginning of the meeting.”
During his tenure as FOP president, Hils has been a vocal, aggressive and effective defender of and advocate for the rank and file members of the Cincinnati Police Department in civil litigation and administrative employment disciplinary proceedings, according to the lawsuit.
“As counsel for the FOP, Lazarus is supposed to provide numerous legal services including, without limitation, advising the FOP Wage Team in connection with negotiations with the City of Cincinnati regarding the Collective Bargaining Agreement, defending FOP members in civil litigation for claims arising out of their employment and representing FOP members in employment disciplinary administrative proceedings. In his role as President of the FOP, Hils has worked very closely with Lazarus.
“In the course of representing the FOP and FOP members in recent years there have been obvious gaps and mistakes in the services provided by Lazarus that have resulted in FOP members suffering substantial financial harm and loss of material benefits of employment without redress. In the course of working with Lazarus, Hils observed these obvious gaps and/or mistakes,” the suit states.
“The position of FOP counsel is the most expensive and most important vendor for the FOP and the services provided by FOP counsel are critically important to all FOP members.”
In an effort to improve and ensure proper legal representation of FOP members, the suit says Hils appointed a committee to evaluate the FOP’s legal needs and different providers of legal services.
Several members of the Legal Services Committee are also members of the FOP Executive Board.
“Moreover, several members of the Legal Services Committee are close personal friends of Lazarus,” the suit reads.
“Despite Hils’ good intentions in appointing the Legal Services Committee, it was immediately apparent that certain members utterly refused to objectively evaluate Lazarus’ performance or meaningfully consider any of the other legal service providers seeking the opportunity to represent the FOP and FOP members.
“Rather than consider the best interest of the FOP members, several members of the Legal Services Committee focused solely on protecting their friend Lazarus from competition. As a result, the process of evaluating potential legal service providers was corrupted and a sham. "
“In response, the FOP has threatened the Plaintiffs with expulsion from the FOP for participating in this action and several FOP members have withdrawn as Plaintiffs, including a recorded voicemail message from Hils to the undersigned; Hils was clear that the Executive Board directed him to make these threats in the voicemail.
The officers suing, the suit states, face “irreparable harm by being denied the orderly and lawful administration of the FOP in accordance with its Constitution and By-Laws including, but not limited to, the right to participate in the selection of FOP counsel.
They also are “suffering irreparable harm because they are being forced to use FOP counsel selected on the basis of personal friendships with members of the Executive Board rather than the quality of legal services provided, Lazarus fails to represent FOP members diligently and competently in labor contract negotiations, employment discipline matters, civil rights litigation, and workers’ compensation matters, and they are losing thousands of dollars for lost detail work, lost overtime, attorneys’ fees incurred in workers’ compensation claims, and lost income caused by unnecessarily extended time on restricted duty. Denying Plaintiffs and the other FOP members the opportunity to vote on the FOP counsel of their choosing is clearly a corrupt departure from the lawful administration of the FOP pursuant to its governing documents.
“Every day the Plaintiffs and other FOP members have to endure the corrupt management and crony favoritism by certain members of the Executive Board is a day they cannot recover. FOP members dues are collected out of their paychecks and a portion is paid to FOP counsel, not of their choosing, but rather FOP counsel selected and protected by his friends on the Executive Board. Many FOP members are incurring financial harm because they’re forced to hire outside counsel for workers’ compensation claims.
“Other FOP members are losing money they can never recover because are on extended restricted duty because FOP counsel has failed to act on their behalf.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.