Arrest warrant issued for driver same day as fatal Newport crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A warrant was issued last month by a Boone County district judge for Mason Meyer the same day Meyer allegedly fled police into Newport, where a fatal crash occurred.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell says the Boone County warrant came after Meyer, 28, fled deputies during an investigation July 30.
The warrant was issued Aug. 7, the same day Meyer is accused of fleeing police into Northern Kentucky, crashing into a cafe patio, killing two people and injuring several others.
Prior to the Aug. 7 chase, a Hamilton County judge had issued a separate warrant on Meyer for violating probation on which he had around 4 months remaining. He failed to report in May and June, pay $212 owed and complete outpatient treatment, according to a complaint from the Hamilton County Adult Probation Department.
Cincinnati police, ATF and Northern Kentucky law enforcement agencies were surveilling Meyer in Lower Price Hill on Aug. 7 when Meyer drove away, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
At the time of the Aug. 7 chase, a federal indictment alleges Meyer and his passenger, 22-year-old Kirsten Johnson, possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns and a loaded rifle.
In connection with the Aug. 7 chase, Meyer and Johnson face federal charges of drug possession with intent to distribute and firearms possession in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Meyer also faces charges in Campbell County court for the Aug. 7 chase, including two counts of murder, two counts of endangerment and one count of fleeing and evading police. He appeared in court Aug. 27.
For the Boone County chase of July 30, Meyer faces charges of evading police, wanton endangerment, reckless driving and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
