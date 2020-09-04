Both sides of I-275 closed in NKY

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (FOX19) - Both sides of Interstate 275 are closed in northern Kentucky due to a crash and downed power cables until further notice Friday, Kenton County dispatchers say.
The highway is completely blocked in Taylor Mill between KY-16 and the AA Highway, dispatchers say.
It will remain shut down until at least 6:30 a.m., they estimate.
Use KY-16 or the AA Highway as a detour.
Crews called Duke Energy to the scene.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash, which involving two to three cars just after 4 a.m.
