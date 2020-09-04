Bright future for Burrow? Analyst predicts top NFL QBs 5 years from now

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has a very bright future, one football analyst believes.
Predicting the future isn’t easy. If it were, most of us would have won the lottery by now.
Even though we don’t know what the future holds for us, we can always hope.
Well, Bengals fans should hope this analyst’s prediction becomes a reality.
Anthony Treash, a senior college analyst with the Over-the-Rhine-based Pro Football Focus, looked into the crystal ball and predicted the top five NFL quarterbacks five years from now.
Burrow, who has yet to play his first NFL game, was ranked No. 2 on Treash’s list.
In front of the Bengals rookie at No. 1 is a guy you might have heard of by now - reigning Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Fans don’t have to wait much longer to see Burrow take his first NFL regular season snap.
The Bengals open the season on Sept. 13 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.
