Community members give thanks to Cincinnati Police Department

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Amid calls for police reform and frayed community ties across the nation, some in Cincinnati are spending their time giving thanks to the men and women in blue.
“I love that song, ’Superman’s just one call away; I’m here to save the day,’” Shalmah Prince said. “Well, that’s our police. I’ve called them many times.”
Prince made her way down to District 2 Friday to place a sign outside the building that reads ’Heroes.’ She also brought in a bag of chocolate bars for the department, all of which carried the same word.
“I just had this idea, I was just inspired to get a sign made,” she explained. “All over town right, now it’s coming up, signs are coming up, people that want to serve in governmental positions, in places of authority, and we’re told to pray for those in authority, that God puts them there for order.”
CPD Officer Nancy Streckfuss says the gesture is encouraging.
“It just brings your spirits up,” she said.
Shyrya Cross says she had a first-hand experience with the goodness of police Thursday when she received several hundred dollars from an officer she’d never met. It was badly needed, she said, because she had been let go from her job due to COVID-19 and has been collecting unemployment.
Prior to Thursday, Cross says she had only $17 in her account.
“That was my angel, in that time of need,” she said. “Happened to be there while I was coming down the street and said, ’Here you go.’ And I was like, ’Wow!’ It was just great to know someone cares and was trying to help out.”
Cross calls the gift a blessing.
“You helped me and my family out, so I just want to say blessings to you and I appreciate you,” she said.
Police say it’s moments like these, bridging the gap between police and community members, where you begin to see change.
“It does make a difference,” CPD Lt. Joe Borger said. “It makes a huge difference. You got to have that relationship. You got to be able to relate to all sectors of the community and be able to help them out, understand peoples’ needs.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.