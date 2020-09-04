Eviction prohibition order from CDC now in effect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Effective Sept. 4, landlords cannot evict tenants for failing to pay rent according to an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says it’s acting to temporarily halt evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 because people could end up homeless or end up in close living quarters which then puts them at higher risk for contracting the virus.
The Supreme Court of Ohio posted information for state courts regarding the directive including the criteria people must meet so they may be protected by the eviction order.
A declaration form must also be filled out to stop an eviction.
The CDC order does not mean a person doesn’t have to pay rent and it doesn’t stop landlords from collecting fees, penalties, or interest for backpay on unpaid rent.
In addition, evictions may still be filed with courts for reasons other than non-payment.
Foreclosure protection on mortgages is not included in the CDC’s decision.
The CDC’s directive will be in effect until the end of the year.
