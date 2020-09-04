Fight at Red Bank Walmart caught on camera

FAIRFAX, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center after a fight at a Walmart was caught on camera.
The fight happened at the Fairfax Walmart on Red Bank Road in late June, Fairfax police say.
The fiancée of the man who was arrested says the fight happened because third-party employees selling electronics at the store pushed the couple to pay for televisions in the electronics department.
Patrick Griffin, 33, is described as the “physical aggressor” in the fight in court documents. The incident report says Griffin’s fiancée told officers the employees were harassing the couple to hurry up and pay for the televisions they were planning to buy.
The fiancée says an employee swore at them. She allegedly tried to keep things from escalating, but then the footage shows Griffin punch the employee in the head.
The fight continues on the ground.
The fiancée is also seen on the ground, and according to the incident report, police don’t know if she was trying to pull them apart here or participating in the fight.
The men stand up and someone attempts to hold Griffin back, but then he takes his shirt off and hits the employee again, police say.
According to the incident report, a man did succeed in separating the combatants and got Griffin to leave the store. It also says officers do not know what was said between the men.
FOX19 NOW could find no charges Griffin’s fiancée is facing in the fight.
Griffin will be in court Saturday at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.