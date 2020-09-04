I-275 to shut down for at least an hour Friday night, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - I-275 will be shut down in both directions Friday night between Wilder and Taylor Mill.
The shut down will begin around 8 p.m. and expected to last at least an hour, according to Taylor Mill Police.
They say Duke Energy will be working on an emergency line replacement.
Police say all westbound traffic will be diverted to AA Highway and eastbound to Pride Parkway.
There will be no access to the interstate between Pride Parkway and AA Highway, so authorities ask that you find alternate routes during the closure.
