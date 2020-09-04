Local cardiac arrest patient heads home after 49 days in hospital

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - After more than a month and a half in the hospital, a local cardiac arrest patient is headed home.
It’s been a tough few weeks for 81-year-old Jo Parian, but her road to recovery, and those who helped her along, will certainly make you smile.
On July 17, Parian was eating dinner with her husband when she collapsed and became unresponsive. Her husband, a retired Cincinnati Firefighter/EMT, called 911 and started CPR, a move doctors say saved her life.
“I wouldn’t be here without him,” said Parian.
When paramedics arrived, Parian was in a lethal cardiac rhythm called ventricular fibrillation. Paramedics used their defibrillator to shock Jo restore her circulation before transporting her to Mercy Health Anderson Hospital.
Doctors put Parian on a ventilator. Mercy Health says she was transferred into intensive care in critical condition.
Her condition got better and better, and Friday afternoon, in front of family and her doctors, she got in the car to head home.
“I’ve been here 49 days,” said Parian. “I’m ready to go home!”
