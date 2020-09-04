1 man in custody for the murder of a Cleveland police detective, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was arrested Friday morning in connection with the murder of a Cleveland police detective.
Officer James Skernivitz, 53, was shot and killed in the line of duty around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of W. 65th and Storer Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Hospital late Thursday evening, said police.
A second person was also shot and killed with Skernivitz, but no details on that victim have been released.
Skernivitz was a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland police department.
Skernivitz was married with two adult children.
“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.
Cleveland police said two other suspects remain on the loose.
Police have also not released the name of the man in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
The FBI has also set up a tip line at 216-622-6842.
Reward money is available for information leading to successful identification and prosecution of the people responsible.
