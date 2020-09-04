More than 800 Miami University students test positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - More than 800 students at Miami University have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s online dashboard.
With a total of 833 cases, the university has seen a jump in cases over the past week and a half.
Back on Aug. 26, Miami University reported 148 positive COVID-19 cases.
Within a week, the school said 704 total students tested positive for the virus.
According to the university, all 833 students, who tested positive for the virus, are off-campus.
Students do not return to campus until Sept. 14, the school said.
COVID AT COLLEGE | Miami University sees 375% increase in COVID-19 cases in one week
The governor said the cases at the university has impacted that ranking.
“The good news is that there is testing and the university is going after the problem,” Gov. DeWine said.
Miami University President Gregory Crawford joined Gov. DeWine on Wednesday and talked about what the school is doing to combat the surge in cases.
President Crawford attributes the problem to students who came back to campus early in August and took part in large gatherings.
He said they have protocols in place and are working hard to flatten the curve and stop the upward trend.
The City of Oxford recently passed a law that would fine homeowners if police find a gathering of more than ten people.
The fine would be $500 for the first offense and one thousand for the second.
The University says it will charge students with endangering the public health and safety under the student code of conduct, possibly risking suspension.
The BCGHD and Miami University are urging students to avoid parties and large gatherings during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.