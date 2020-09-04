Pediatric cancer survivor pins ribbons on police officers to spread awareness

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You may notice a lot of gold in Hamilton Township this month, especially on township police officers. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and gold is the color used to symbolize childhood cancer.
It’s all in honor of one of their youngest neighbors, a 3-year-old who’s fighting cancer.
Drew Manocchio was diagnosed with leukemia in November. Now he’s spreading awareness about childhood cancer by pinning gold ribbons on police officers.
“Just showing these officers what they mean to us,” Drew’s mom, Ashley Manocchio explained. “They end up coming down our street all the time. They’ve pulled Drew over in his power wheel before.”
Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes says it was a no-brainer to host Drew, his family and neighborhood friends at the police station Friday: “Anything we can do to brighten a kid’s day, we’re just gonna do it!”
With help from the Dragonfly Foundation, Drew’s mom Ashley says their family of six was able to get through this tough time.
“Our world was rocked with our son being diagnosed with leukemia,” remembered Ashley. “And we have four kids total, and he’s a twin. So it was going to be rough. But Dragonfly was able to help us kind of keep some normalcy.”
Ashley says Dragonfly provided tickets to events toys, and other forms of support to the entire family.
Dragonfly also helped Drew while he was in the hospital receiving treatment.
“Drew got a gift at the hospital and he was really down one day,” continues Ashley, “And it was a Toy Story gift and I have never seen that kid smile so big. So ever since then we always wanted to make sure we do our part and give back.”
Drew is collecting toys for Dragonfly Foundation as a way to pay it forward to others going through a tough time. You can see his Amazon Wish List here.
Drew still receives treatment for his cancer but he’s in the maintenance phase.
It’s hard to tell there is anything different about Drew when you see him play with his friends. That’s the message Hughes says is so important.
“You just don’t know what people are going through,” explained Hughes, “The struggles folks are going through. Be patient, be kind, especially right now with what’s going on.”
