A ‘rolling rally’ for President Trump expected to start Sunday in Indiana

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (FOX19) - An election rally for President Trump is expected to take place Sunday afternoon.
The “Let’s Roll to Re-Elect Trump!” will begin on September 6 at 1 p.m.
The ’rolling rally’ is sponsored by Patriots for America, according to a representative from the organization.
They say the rally will start at Perfect Norths Slopes in Lawrenceburg and then make a 2.5-hour loop through Indiana and Ohio.
Patriots for America says the 85-mile rally is in support of the president.
They say people are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and cash prizes will be awarded.
A $750 prize will also be awarded to what Patriots for America deems the best-decorated house or business.
