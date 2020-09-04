A ‘rolling rally’ for President Trump expected to start Sunday in Indiana

Trump rally poster (Source: Patriots for America)
By Maggy Mcdonel | September 4, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 12:26 PM

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (FOX19) - An election rally for President Trump is expected to take place Sunday afternoon.

The “Let’s Roll to Re-Elect Trump!” will begin on September 6 at 1 p.m.

The ’rolling rally’ is sponsored by Patriots for America, according to a representative from the organization.

They say the rally will start at Perfect Norths Slopes in Lawrenceburg and then make a 2.5-hour loop through Indiana and Ohio.

Patriots for America says the 85-mile rally is in support of the president.

They say people are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and cash prizes will be awarded.

A $750 prize will also be awarded to what Patriots for America deems the best-decorated house or business.

