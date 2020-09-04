WB I-275 reopens in Taylor Mill, EB lanes remain blocked after downed power cable, crashes

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (FOX19) - Westbound Interstate 275 is open again in northern Kentucky but all eastbound lanes remain blocked between KY-16 and the AA Highway in northern Kentucky Friday morning.
All eastbound lanes are being directed off the highway at the Taylor Mill exit due to a secondary crash on the ramp from Ky-16, according to Kenton County dispatchers and police.
A driver turned around on the ramp to avoid the closed highway earlier this morning and was involved an accident with a dump truck, resulting in a serious injury, police say.
Earlier, both sides of the highway closed by 3:30 a.m. after a large power cable apparently fell down across all six lanes of the highway, causing damage to 6-7 vehicles and lengthy delays during the morning commute, police say.
A motorcycle and a vehicle were totaled, but only the motorcyclist suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital according to police.
Duke Energy crews responded to the scene, utility spokeswoman Sally Thelen said.
