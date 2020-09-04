Woman killed in West Price Hill crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman died in a car crash late Thursday in West Price Hill, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Charice Bartleson, 57, was driving a Honda Accord turning left from Guerley Road onto Sunset Avenue but didn’t yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by a Cadillac SRX4 being driven by 75-year-old Horace Wyche, police say.
Bartleson was pronounced dead at the scene by CPD’s Traffic Unit.
Dawn Brantley was a passenger in Bartleson’s car, CPD says, and she sustained serious injuries in the crash. She is currently at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.
Wyche did not sustain any injuries, CPD says.
Both Bartleson and Brantly were wearing seatbelts, though Wyche was not.
Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.
The Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.
