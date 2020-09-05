CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Skies overnight will be clear to partly cloudy and by morning low temps will fall into the mid yo upper 50′s.
With high pressure still mainly in control of our weather, we have another nice day ahead. expect plenty of sunshie and afternoon highs in the low 80s.
Labor Day Monday looks nice as well, but it will be warmer in the mid 80′s.
A weak front dips into the region Monday night with a chance of a shower but moves back north on Tuesday.
Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 80′s. Better rain and thunder chances arrive Thursday and Friday, with cooler air for Friday and Saturday.
