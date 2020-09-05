Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched through Elsmere Saturday afternoon

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Saturday afternoon Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched 2.7 miles through Elsmere.
The group traveled from Rosella Porterfield Park to Boone County High School.
They say they were marching for BLM and justice for Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was shot eight times after police executed a no-knock search warrant at her home in Louisville.
Marchers wore t-shirts and held signs conveying their message.
The event organizer says the only way to make their message clear is with a peaceful demonstration.
The march also had tables set up so people could register to vote.
The organizer says this is their second march this year and they’re working on what their next event for this movement will be.
