Gov. Mike DeWine issues reprieves for 3 Ohio men, including Hamilton Co. man accused of killing wife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Gov. Mike DeWine issued reprieves Friday to three men on death row, including a Hamilton County man convicted of killing his wife in 1993.
James O’Neal was scheduled for execution in Feb. 2021, but got pushed to Aug. 2023, due to the state’s lack of lethal injections, said Gov. DeWine.
According to court documents filed in 2013, James was convicted of fatally shooting his wife, Carol O’Neal, in Sept. 1993.
The shooting took place after Carol kicked James and his sons out of her house. Court documents say James admitted to officers that he broke into the house, followed her upstairs to the bedroom, and shot her in Dec. of that year, to “teach her a lesson.”
According to court documents, Carol’s son, Ricardo, allegedly stated to investigators that James attempted to shoot him but gave up when the gun jammed.
After a forensic exam took place, investigators matched the bullet to the pistol James used during the murder.
Court documents also say James was indicted for purposely causing Carol’s death during the commission of aggravated burglary, purposely causing her death with prior calculation and design for the attempted murder of Ricardo, and aggravated burglary. The indictment included four firearms and two death-penalty specifications.
His execution date will be Aug. 16, 2023.
Gov. DeWine issued reprieves Friday to two other Ohio men, Melvin Bonnell and Cleveland Jackson.
- Cleveland Jackson was scheduled for execution on Jan. 13, 2021, but was moved to Jun. 15, 2023.
- Melvin Bonnell was scheduled for execution on Mar. 18, 2021, but was moved to Oct. 18, 2023.
