Fast Facts: The Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is known as the most exciting two minutes in sports. Two winners have come in under the two-minute mark, however.
Secretariat’s 1:59.4 in 1973 is the fastest time in Kentucky Derby history, ever since the race went from a mile and a half to a mile and a quarter.
Here are some other notable records in Derby history:
+ Most wins by an owner: Calumet Farm’s eight.
+ Most wins by a trainer: Ben Jones’ six.
+ Most wins by a jockey: Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack each have won five.
+ Largest margin of victory: Old Rosebud, Johnstown, Whirlaway and Assault all won by eight lengths.
+ Longest odds for a Derby winner: Donerail won in 1913 at 91-1 odds.
+ Largest Derby crowd: 170,513 saw American Pharoah romp in 2015.
And here are some other interesting facts about the Derby:
+ Bold Venture is the only Kentucky Derby winner to sire two future Derby champs.
+ Eleven other Derby winners have sired one future champ.
+ Jim Fitzsimmons and Bob Baffert are the sport’s only trainers to win the Triple Crown twice.
