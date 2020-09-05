Gov. DeWine grants variance allowing up to 6,000 fans at Bengals, Browns games

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Gov. DeWine granted a variance to Ohio’s sports order Saturday, allowing up to 6,000 fans to attend two of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns home games.
No more than 1,500 fans will be allowed on each side of the stadium. All fans must wear a mask and must use the designated entrance for their ticket.
The games include:
- September 17th: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- September 27th: Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns
- October 4th: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals
- October 25th: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
“This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.