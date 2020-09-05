Police: 16-month-old in critical condition after reported drowning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 16-month-old is in critical condition after police were called to the scene of a reported drowning in Pleasant Ridge.
Police say they were called to the 6700 block of Doon Avenue a little after 2:30 p.m. Saturday
The child was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition, police say.
CPD Criminal Investigation Section is investigating the incident, according to police.
Police say that initial information indicates this incident was accidental.
The investigation is still ongoing and FOX19 will update as information becomes available.
