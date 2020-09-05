2020′s Kentucky Derby looks different than any before it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - This year’s Kentucky Derby is unlike any ever seen before.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, fans have not been allowed in the stands.
However, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had looming concerns about the spread of the virus elsewhere.
“Traditionally we’d get together with a lot of people over this weekend. This year I need you to do it a little different. We’re asking you just this one time, probably in your entire life, to keep your gatherings small,” the governor said in a message ahead of the race.
Derby fan Jimmy Touris tells FOX19 historically the race has been a family event for his household.
“It’s just sad, you don’t get to see that. Then the tradition of dressing up and making a day of this and celebrating. It brings people together in a good way and we miss that,” said Touris.
“I think the Derby is a special time, I do because I think Kentucky is celebrated through the Derby,” says another fan Ernie Ligget.
That celebration takes on a whole new form in 2020, ahead of the race there was drive-thru betting with plenty of people looking to cash in on their favorite horse.
“I like it. It’s a good idea. I don’t have to go up and fight the crowd. I hope they keep it. I wish they’d do it every week,” says fan Doug Wright.
Whether socially distant betting and the Governor’s warning help curb coronavirus concerns, time and tests will tell.
