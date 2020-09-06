1 dead, 1 in serious condition after crash in Clermont County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -One person died, and another is in serious condition after a crash occurred in Clermont County Sunday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers say the Jerry Fields, 49, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla westbound in the eastbound lanes on State Route 32 near Bauer Road Sunday just before 1 a.m., when he struck a 2020 Kia Forte, driven by Joshua T. Berger, 22.
Fields was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Berger sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Troopers say both of them were wearing seatbelts. It is unknown if alcohol and or drugs played a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
