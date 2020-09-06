1 dead, 1 in serious condition after crash in Clermont County

Ohio State troopers were on the scene of a fatal crash in Clermont County Sunday morning. (Source: WMBF News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | September 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 11:22 AM

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -One person died, and another is in serious condition after a crash occurred in Clermont County Sunday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the Jerry Fields, 49, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla westbound in the eastbound lanes on State Route 32 near Bauer Road Sunday just before 1 a.m., when he struck a 2020 Kia Forte, driven by Joshua T. Berger, 22.

Fields was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Berger sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Troopers say both of them were wearing seatbelts. It is unknown if alcohol and or drugs played a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

