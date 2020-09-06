Heat and humidity on the rise

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Overnight skies will be clear to partly cloudy and by morning, low temps will have fallen into the low to mid 60′s.
After a beautiful weekend we start the week with some changes on the way.
Humidity is on the rise and rain chances are back in the forecast.
We start Monday morning on a dry note with temps in the mid 60′s.
A weak front will dip into the region Monday afternoon and may provide enough focus for a shower or t-storm. Afternoon highs will manage mid 80′s.
Tuesday and Wednesday look dry, hot, and humid with highs in the upper 80′s.
Rain chances return from Thursday into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.