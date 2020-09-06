200K rubber ducks bought for Freestore Foodbank’s Rubber Duck Regatta

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A local non-profit organization hosted the annual Rubber Duck Regatta and exceeded its goal by selling 200,000 rubber ducks, but not a single featherless floaty hit the Ohio River Sunday morning.
The Freestore Foodbank, in partnership with Procter and Gamble, held the 25th Rubber Duck Regatta Sunday virtually.
“With Riverfest not going on, it was so so important for the staff here at the Freestore and all the steering community members to come together just to keep it going, the momentum,” said Chairman of the Rubber Duck Regatta Mark Bodnar.
Every duck purchased helps provide meals to the community.
With the number of rubber ducks sold, 3 million meals will be provided.
The Freestore Foodbank sold 184,000 rubber ducks a year ago but exceeded that amount by 16,000 this time around.
“Back in March, the committee got together, and with all the uncertainty, we would have been happy just matching that,” said Bodnar. “The fact that the Cincinnati community stepped up and bought 200,000 ducks with a day and a half to go was just really, really exciting for us.”
The Freestore Foodbank provides food to the hungry. Demand has exceeded previous years due to the pandemic and has cost some their jobs.
“One out of 5 kids in the Tri-state is at risk of hunger,” said Bodnar. “That’s 80,000 kids… just think of Great American Ballpark filled to capacity twice with kids who don’t know where their next meal is.”
Since March, the Freestore Foodbank has helped more than 500 community partners and put together more than 11 million meals.
