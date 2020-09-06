A local shelter helps pets effected by Hurricane Laura

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local animal rescue is asking for donations to help the pets displaced by Hurricane Laura.
Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post that they are bringing pets evacuated by the hurricane to Cincinnati-area shelters.
The rescue says they are doing this in hopes that shelters near the worst-hit areas of the storm can have some relief.
The estimated cost, according to the post, for transport and medical care is about $10,000.
They ask that you donate through their Facebook page.
If you would like to donate supplies, they ask that you donate an item from their online wish list.
They also suggest you consider fostering an animal in need, you can get involved here.
