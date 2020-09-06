Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Elsmere, KY

ELSMERE, KY (FOX19) -The Elsmere Police and the Kenton County Police Departments were on the scene Saturday of a serious car accident involving a motorcyclist.
Officers say, Michael Ward, 29, was operating a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Turkeyfood Road when a driver of a Honda Civic began to pull out from Stoneybrook Lane northbound onto Turkeyfood Road.
Ward was unable to avoid hitting the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
Officers say Ward was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.
The driver of the Honda remained on the scene and cooperated with police. Officers have not released the name of the driver at this time.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Schihl with the Kenton County Police Department at 859-392-1993.
