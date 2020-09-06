Police: 1 dies in Evanston shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One person is dead after a shooting happened in Evanston Saturday, police said.
Officers say Dominique Davis, 28, died due to the shooting in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found Davis inside a vehicle, unresponsive, and suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Police say Davis was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he then died.
Officers do not have a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.