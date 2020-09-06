Snowstorms in September could cause concerns for some

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first significant snowfall of the season could affect many.
The snow is expected for parts of the Rockies early next week.
Labor Day is expected to have high temperatures climb into the 90s.
Some places are expected to receive up to 6 inches of snow by Tuesday into Wednesday as high temperatures crash into the 30s.
While snow in September may be fun for some, it can be a very stressful situation for others.
“It is interesting to be working through record heat to prepare for record cold,” Colorado Farmer Claudia Ferrell said.
“Well on Tuesday what could happen is the potential to lose everything. Honestly,” says Ferrell.
Also, the snowfall could be damaging to trees and might trigger power outages.
