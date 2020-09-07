Local brewery, bakery team up for rye bread-inspired beer

BLUE ASH (FOX19) - Carb lovers, this is for you!
For the third year in a row, Klosterman Baking Company and Fretboard Brewing Company are teaming up for a one-of-a-kind brew. Rye Bier is a lager made with rye malt and caraway seeds. It’s the same ingredients used in Klosterman’s Cincinnati Dark Rye Bread.
Brewers say it is easy to drink, with a bit spice. The copper-colored, medium-bodied brew is a perfect fall seasonal beer that pairs really well with all types of food, according to the brewery.
“In Cincinnati the Klosterman brand has been around for over 100 years,” said Fretboard Brewing Vice President Jim Klosterman (no relation). “It’s an iconic Cincinnati brand. It’s an honor for us to partner with them. It also breaths a little life into the bread business. The bread business is an old business and if you talk to anyone in their marketing team, ’Hey how do we make bread interesting? Let’s partner with a brewery!’”
The beer will be available in the Fretboard’s Blue Ash taproom, located at 5800 Creek Road, beginning Wednesday. It will also be for sale at retailers and restaurants around the area.
“There is nothing closer to beer than bread,” said Klosterman.
