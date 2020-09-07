Local brewery, bakery team up for rye bread-inspired beer

“In Cincinnati the Klosterman brand has been around for over 100 years,” said Fretboard Brewing Vice President Jim Klosterman (no relation). “It’s an iconic Cincinnati brand. It’s an honor for us to partner with them. It also breaths a little life into the bread business. The bread business is an old business and if you talk to anyone in their marketing team, ’Hey how do we make bread interesting? Let’s partner with a brewery!’”