Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Big Bat vandalized with red paint

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Big Bat vandalized with red paint
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory staff worked to remove the paint off the Big Bat on Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sydney Harbin | September 7, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT - Updated September 7 at 2:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The iconic Big Bat outside of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory was vandalized overnight Monday.

LSMF staff worked to remove the vandalism at the base of the bat by peeling the paint off and using a pressure washer.

LSMF staff worked to get red paint removed from base of the Big Bat.
LSMF staff worked to get red paint removed from base of the Big Bat. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Officials with the museum said in a statement released Monday morning that security camera video captured the act and will be shared with authorities.

The museum will remain open for business from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.