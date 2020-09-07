Man found dead at apartment after violent domestic situation, police say

BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - A man was found dead at an apartment complex after officers were called early Monday for a violent domestic situation, Police Chief Stan Holt says.
Around 8 a.m., Holt said officers received a call regarding the situation at the Canterbury Apartments in Batesville.
An adult man was found dead with a gunshot wound at the apartment after the officers arrived, according to Holt.
Detectives are still on scene interviewing people there, the chief said.
