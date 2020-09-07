Man found dead at apartment after violent domestic situation, police say

Man found dead at apartment after violent domestic situation, police say
The police chief says officers were first called to the apartment around 8 a.m. Monday. (Source: Gray Media)
By Jared Goffinet | September 7, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated September 7 at 12:50 PM

BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - A man was found dead at an apartment complex after officers were called early Monday for a violent domestic situation, Police Chief Stan Holt says.

Around 8 a.m., Holt said officers received a call regarding the situation at the Canterbury Apartments in Batesville.

An adult man was found dead with a gunshot wound at the apartment after the officers arrived, according to Holt.

Detectives are still on scene interviewing people there, the chief said.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.