Maslow’s Army Sunday outreach program returns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Sunday outreach program from Maslow’s Army returns after receiving clearance from the Cincinnati Health Department amid the pandemic.
The restart drew 105 people to the Hamilton County Justice Center Plaza as Maslow’s Army provides basic needs services for those experiencing homelessness.
Boxed LaRosa’s pizzas and personal hygiene kits were distributed, and the program also included COVID-19 screening.
Data collected from those screenings go to the health department, county, and city officials.
Masks are required and sections are divided into areas of 10 volunteers or less.
Executive Director Sam Landis tells FOX19Now Maslow’s Army had a string of 165 Sundays running the outreach program before the pandemic.
