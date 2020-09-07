Mother in custody after 6-year-old found with gunshot wound, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother is in custody after police say a 6-year-old child was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.
According to Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz, officers were called to the 7000 block of Glen Meadow around 1 p.m. for a report of a child who had been shot in the leg.
The 6-year-old was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, Sgt. Franz explained.
The child is now at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital receiving treatment, according to the sergeant.
The 30-year-old mother of the child is in custody as her charges are pending, Sgt. Franz said.
