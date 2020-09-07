Passenger still at large following vehicle pursuit in Lincoln Heights, police say

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says a passenger remains at large after an early morning traffic pursuit that began in Lincoln Heights.
According to Neil, the pursuit that started on Chester Road at 12:02 a.m. when a deputy sheriff attempted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro for fictitious license plates.
Neil said the driver of the Camaro refused to comply with the deputy’s signals to stop, driving in a reckless manner and continued north into Sharonville where he struck stop-sticks deployed by a Sharonville officer.
The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 and exited onto Galbraith Road before stopping on Burns Avenue in Hartwell after the vehicle became disabled, according to Neil.
Both occupants fled the vehicle on foot.
The driver, 22-year-old Dennis Nelson Jr., was apprehended hiding nearby by a responding Sharonville K9 unit. The passenger remains at large, Neil said.
Nelson was charged with failure to comply with order of a police officer, fictitious license plates, reckless operation, driving under suspension.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information should contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500.
